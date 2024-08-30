Short Interest in Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Declines By 60.4%

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the July 31st total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Scienjoy stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. Scienjoy has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scienjoy had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $43.81 million during the quarter.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

