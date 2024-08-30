Short Interest in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Drops By 17.8%

Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the July 31st total of 6,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOLV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Solventum in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000.
Solventum Stock Up 4.8 %
SOLV stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Solventum has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $96.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SOLV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Argus began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Solventum
Solventum Company Profile
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Solventum
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Polestar Lives to Fight Another Day After Q2 Earnings
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Why NVIDIA’s Earnings Point to a Bullish Future for Pure Storage
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Applied Digital’s Stock Recovery: Analysts Forecast Strong Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.