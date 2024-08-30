Short Interest in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Drops By 17.8%

Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the July 31st total of 6,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOLV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Solventum in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Solventum Stock Up 4.8 %

SOLV stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Solventum has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $96.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Solventum will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SOLV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Argus began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Solventum

Solventum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.