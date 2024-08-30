Short Interest in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW) Drops By 17.3%

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the July 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Taboola.com Price Performance

TBLAW opened at $0.14 on Friday. Taboola.com has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.