Short Interest in Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Increases By 109.5%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 109.5% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

