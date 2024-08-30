Short Interest in Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Declines By 16.1%

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the July 31st total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tecan Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TCHBF opened at $340.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $391.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.07. Tecan Group has a fifty-two week low of $340.27 and a fifty-two week high of $340.27.

Get Tecan Group alerts:

Tecan Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Tecan Group AG provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and in-vitro diagnostic companies, university research departments, and diagnostic and other laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company offers liquid handling and automation, microplate readers and washers, consumables, NGS reagents, immunoassays and antibodies, and software; and Tecan Labwerx, an automation solution.

Receive News & Ratings for Tecan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.