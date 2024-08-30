Short Interest in Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Drops By 57.9%

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the July 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Ucore Rare Metals Stock Performance
UURAF opened at $0.48 on Friday. Ucore Rare Metals has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53.
About Ucore Rare Metals
