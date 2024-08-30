Short Interest in Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Drops By 57.9%

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the July 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ucore Rare Metals Stock Performance

UURAF opened at $0.48 on Friday. Ucore Rare Metals has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53.

About Ucore Rare Metals

Ucore Rare Metals Inc engages in the exploration and separation of elements in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bokan Mountain/Dotson Ridge property located in Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Ucore Uranium Inc and changed its name to Ucore Rare Metals Inc in June 2010.

