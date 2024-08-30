Short Interest in Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Rises By 114.6%

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a growth of 114.6% from the July 31st total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,211,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Umicore Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UMICY opened at $3.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.64. Umicore has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $6.90.

Umicore Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Umicore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.18%.

About Umicore

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company in Belgium, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and Africa. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment provides automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-road vehicles; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and produces precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

