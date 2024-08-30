Short Interest in US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Declines By 33.3%

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 345,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
US Nuclear Price Performance
UCLE stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. US Nuclear has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.15.
About US Nuclear
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than US Nuclear
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3M’s Turnaround Story Will Continue This Year
Receive News & Ratings for US Nuclear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Nuclear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.