Short Interest in US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Declines By 33.3%

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 345,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UCLE stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. US Nuclear has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

US Nuclear Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and selling radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and Tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

