Short Interest in Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Drops By 26.0%

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,246,100 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the July 31st total of 1,684,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,461.0 days.

Valmet Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VOYJF opened at $27.10 on Friday. Valmet Oyj has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.04.

Valmet Oyj Company Profile

Valmet Oyj develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries in North America, South America, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Process Technologies segment offers pulping process equipment, process islands and complete pulp mills, individual board, tissue and paper machine sections, complete production lines and machine rebuilds, boiler islands, power plants, heating plants, environmental solutions, and technologies for converting biomass to fuels, chemicals, and materials.

