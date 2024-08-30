Short Interest in Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Drops By 26.0%

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,246,100 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the July 31st total of 1,684,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,461.0 days.
Valmet Oyj Stock Performance
OTCMKTS VOYJF opened at $27.10 on Friday. Valmet Oyj has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.04.
Valmet Oyj Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Valmet Oyj
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3M’s Turnaround Story Will Continue This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Valmet Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmet Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.