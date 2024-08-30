Short Interest in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Declines By 26.6%

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the July 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of CBH opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $9.20.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBH. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter worth $156,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 224.2% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 260,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 180,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the second quarter valued at $2,449,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

