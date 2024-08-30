Short Interest in WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Declines By 55.2%

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the July 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WEED Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of BUDZ stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. WEED has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.15.

WEED Company Profile

WEED, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases and animal ailments. It is involved in the cultivation and harvesting cannabis and hemp for research, product development, processing, manufacturing, and sale of pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical products, services, therapeutics, and treatments for the medical applications.

