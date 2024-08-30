Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $4.40

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.25. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 1,340,293 shares trading hands.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 93.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 56,943 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,335,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 526,724 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 131,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,007,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 349,835 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 3,256.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,315,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after buying an additional 5,156,931 shares during the period. 34.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
