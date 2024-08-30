Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90. Siebert Financial has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $68.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.29.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

