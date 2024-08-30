SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Trading Up 13.3 %

NYSE:SIF opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25. SIFCO Industries has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $4.95.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 25.72%.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company’s processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

