Sigma Lithium (OTCMKTS:SGMLF) Shares Up 8.1%

Shares of Sigma Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:SGMLF – Get Free Report) traded up 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.03. 1,424,657 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18,233% from the average session volume of 7,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Sigma Lithium Stock Up 8.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on April 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

