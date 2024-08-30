Silk Logistics Holdings Limited (ASX:SLH) Declares $0.01 Final Dividend

Silk Logistics Holdings Limited (ASX:SLH – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Silk Logistics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.81.

About Silk Logistics

Silk Logistics Holdings Limited provides port-to-door landside logistics and supply chain services in Australia. It operates in two segments, Port Logistics and Contract Logistics. The company offers port logistics services, including wharf cartage; and contract logistics services, such as warehousing and distribution.

