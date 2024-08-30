Simon Shakesheff Purchases 3,000 Shares of Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) Stock

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA – Get Free Report) insider Simon Shakesheff purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.29 ($3.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,870.00 ($10,722.97).

Simon Shakesheff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Simon Shakesheff acquired 6,000 shares of Ingenia Communities Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.24 ($3.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,440.00 ($21,243.24).

Ingenia Communities Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.95.

Ingenia Communities Group Increases Dividend

Ingenia Communities Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Ingenia Communities Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Ingenia Communities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) is a leading operator, owner and developer offering quality residential communities and holiday accommodation. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, the Group is included in the S&P/ASX 200. Across Ingenia Lifestyle, Ingenia Gardens, Ingenia Holidays and Ingenia Rental, the Group's $2.3 billion property portfolio includes 107 communities and development sites and is continuing to grow.

