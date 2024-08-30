Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR – Get Free Report) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 1,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 3,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.20 million, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.51.

Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (VCAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively selects a narrow portfolio of companies globally that focus on autonomous driving. The fund may use options to leverage performance. VCAR was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.