Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,788,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the July 31st total of 2,131,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 436.1 days.
Sinopharm Group Price Performance
SHTDF opened at $2.12 on Friday. Sinopharm Group has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $2.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67.
About Sinopharm Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sinopharm Group
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.