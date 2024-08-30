Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,788,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the July 31st total of 2,131,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 436.1 days.

Sinopharm Group Price Performance

SHTDF opened at $2.12 on Friday. Sinopharm Group has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $2.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67.

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

