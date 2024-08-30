Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Short Interest Update

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 919,400 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the July 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 456,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Skyline Champion Trading Up 0.2 %

SKY opened at $91.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.57. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $93.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.14.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $627.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.39 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $256,993.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,780.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Skyline Champion news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $251,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $256,993.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,780.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,136 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,583 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Skyline Champion by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,428,000 after acquiring an additional 66,293 shares in the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth about $1,114,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,596,000 after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

