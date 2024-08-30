Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.54.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cormark dropped their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$0.80 to C$0.65 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Slate Office REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC cut Slate Office REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Securities cut Slate Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Slate Office REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.
Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.
