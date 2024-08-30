SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.59

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.59 and traded as high as $15.79. SLR Investment shares last traded at $15.74, with a volume of 128,663 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SLR Investment in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on SLR Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SLR Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.13.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.23 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is presently 92.13%.

In other SLR Investment news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 56,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $724,275.20. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 184,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrea Colvin Roberts bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 56,584 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $724,275.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 184,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,478.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 95,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,125. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 1,693.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 30,669 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 849,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after buying an additional 81,394 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in SLR Investment by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $559,000. Institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

