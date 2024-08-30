Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) Shares Up 2.7%

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 1,138,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,535,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Smart for Life Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $129,960.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.56.

Institutional Trading of Smart for Life

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart for Life stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 18.85% of Smart for Life at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smart for Life Company Profile

Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements under the Smart for Life brand; dietary supplements; and nutritional products, including whey protein isolate powder, tablet supplements for joint health, nitric oxide, post workout blends, Omega-3 supplements, and pre-workout supplements under the Sports Illustrated Nutrition brand for athletes and active lifestyle consumers.

