SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS) Stock Price Up 0.3%

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.73 and last traded at $29.59. Approximately 3,121 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62.

Get SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF stock. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Free Report) by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp owned 0.19% of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF

The SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World NR index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of dividend-paying companies from both developed and emerging markets. The fund seeks income and consistent dividend growth. DIVS was launched on Mar 30, 2012 and is managed by SmartETFs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.