Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Smith Micro Software Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $14.96.
Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 163.04% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Smith Micro Software
Smith Micro Software Company Profile
Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Smith Micro Software
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.