Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $14.96.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 163.04% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Smith Micro Software stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SMSI Free Report ) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Smith Micro Software worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.