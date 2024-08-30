Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Shares Down 0.7%

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Free Report) was down 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 57.20 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 57.60 ($0.76). Approximately 50,509 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 391,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.76).
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNWS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Smiths News from GBX 85 ($1.12) to GBX 95 ($1.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Smiths News from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 65 ($0.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.
Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distributing of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Smiths News Core, Dawson Media Direct, Instore, and Other businesses segments. The company supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points.
