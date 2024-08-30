SoFi Weekly Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TGIF) Trading Down 0%

SoFi Weekly Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TGIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $97.12 and last traded at $97.49. 3,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 2,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.53.
SoFi Weekly Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.49 and a 200-day moving average of $97.48.
SoFi Weekly Income ETF Company Profile
The SoFi Weekly Income ETF (TGIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is the first actively managed USD-denominated fixed income ETF aiming to provide weekly distributions to investors. TGIF was launched on Oct 1, 2020 and is managed by SoFi.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SoFi Weekly Income ETF
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Weekly Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Weekly Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.