SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT) Stock Price Up 0.6%

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.43 and last traded at $33.42. 5,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 27,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.23.

SonicShares Global Shipping ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $48.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.47.

Institutional Trading of SonicShares Global Shipping ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SonicShares Global Shipping ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of SonicShares Global Shipping ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SonicShares Global Shipping ETF

The SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (BOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Shipping index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies engaged in maritime shipping. BOAT was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by SonicShares.

