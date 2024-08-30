Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Gap Down to $105.66

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $105.66, but opened at $102.51. Southern Copper shares last traded at $103.00, with a volume of 73,500 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.73. The firm has a market cap of $79.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.73%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

