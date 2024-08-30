Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) CFO Robert J. Stefani Sells 767 Shares

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) CFO Robert J. Stefani sold 767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $56,098.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,055.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Southwest Gas Stock Performance
NYSE:SWX opened at $71.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.37. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $78.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.31 and a 200-day moving average of $72.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.17). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Southwest Gas’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on SWX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.
Southwest Gas Company Profile
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.
