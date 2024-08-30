Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) CFO Robert J. Stefani Sells 767 Shares

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) CFO Robert J. Stefani sold 767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $56,098.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,055.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SWX opened at $71.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.37. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $78.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.31 and a 200-day moving average of $72.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.17). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Southwest Gas’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 9,907.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 53,498 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,560,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on SWX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

