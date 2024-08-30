Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth $36,054,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,059,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,110,000 after purchasing an additional 207,798 shares during the last quarter. 13D Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1,374.2% during the fourth quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 113,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 105,551 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,117,000 after buying an additional 68,254 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Gas by 9,907.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 53,498 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE SWX opened at $71.70 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $78.46. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Insider Activity at Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Gas news, CFO Robert J. Stefani sold 767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $56,098.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,055.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Stories

