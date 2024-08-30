Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,926,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,276,000 after buying an additional 8,741,562 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,364,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,381,000 after buying an additional 4,968,002 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 97.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,923,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,735,000 after buying an additional 12,270,110 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 21,007,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,598,000 after buying an additional 143,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3,468.3% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 12,360,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,691,000 after buying an additional 12,013,898 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.17. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

