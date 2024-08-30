SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Stake Reduced by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSM. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,412,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,775,000 after purchasing an additional 41,968 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,296,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,404,000 after acquiring an additional 645,355 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 453,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 395,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,420,000 after acquiring an additional 35,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 338,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $45.09 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

