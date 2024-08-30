Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Down 37.1% in August

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 595,100 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the July 31st total of 946,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CFO Kurt L. Kalbfleisch sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,301.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patricia Trompeter sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,643.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kurt L. Kalbfleisch sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,301.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sphere 3D stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,005 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Sphere 3D at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANY opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. Sphere 3D has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $4.09.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sphere 3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Sphere 3D from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

