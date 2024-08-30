Stanley Electric (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Trading Down 7.1%

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.98 and last traded at $16.98. 205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29.

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, sells, and import/export of automotive and other light bulbs in Japan and internationally. It offers automotive equipment, such as LED and headlamps; rear combination, turn signal, tail, stop, and fog lamps; sensors; automotive LED and light bulbs; electronic products; audio/air-conditioner panels; auto-leveling units; and other accessories and devices.

