Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 6,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.8% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 592,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $118.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $151.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.42.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

STLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.14.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

