Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$95.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SJ shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$98.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

In related news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.93, for a total transaction of C$309,661.50. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SJ opened at C$89.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$61.85 and a 52 week high of C$98.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$90.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$83.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.08.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

