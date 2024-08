STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Trading Up 2.2%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 1,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 11,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

STEP Energy Services Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97.

About STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

