Stephen A. Vintz Sells 3,413 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $142,492.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,082.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tenable Trading Up 1.2 %

TENB opened at $41.53 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. Analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TENB. DA Davidson cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Tenable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the second quarter worth $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the first quarter worth $58,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in Tenable during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

