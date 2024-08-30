Stephen Charles Taylor Sells 3,181 Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $69,982.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 548,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,064,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen Charles Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

On Tuesday, August 20th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 4,690 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $103,836.60.

Natural Gas Services Group Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NGS opened at $22.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $273.99 million, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.09. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $38.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

NGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NGS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Gas Services Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 2,513.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 51.0% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Gas Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.