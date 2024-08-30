Steven D. Hovde Sells 1,497 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) Director Steven D. Hovde sold 1,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $79,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CCB opened at $53.19 on Friday. Coastal Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $713.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.30 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Coastal Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Hovde Group raised their price target on Coastal Financial from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 642.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Coastal Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Coastal Financial by 22,360.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Coastal Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

