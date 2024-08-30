Steven John Lucas Sells 10,000 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) CAO Steven John Lucas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $18,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,607.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Reading International Trading Up 6.0 %

RDI opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $39.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64. Reading International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.81 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 93.46% and a negative net margin of 14.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RDI shares. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Reading International from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 6.7% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,982,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 124,326 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,512,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reading International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

