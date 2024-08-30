Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.29.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

In related news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $131,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,222.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $131,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,222.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,810.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $651,586 over the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,018,000 after acquiring an additional 26,177 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 902.5% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 49,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 44,351 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 35,761 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth $809,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $44.54 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $523.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.71%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

