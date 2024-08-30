Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Senior Officer Mario Dubois Sells 2,000 Shares

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mario Dubois sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Mario Dubois sold 500 shares of Stingray Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.95, for a total transaction of C$3,975.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Mario Dubois sold 7,500 shares of Stingray Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Mario Dubois sold 7,200 shares of Stingray Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.94, for a total transaction of C$57,168.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Mario Dubois sold 10,000 shares of Stingray Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.02, for a total transaction of C$80,200.00.

Shares of Stingray Group stock opened at C$7.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.60. Stingray Group has a one year low of C$4.21 and a one year high of C$8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of C$421.40 million, a P/E ratio of -27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RAY.A shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.83.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

