Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 384,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,198 call options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Cameco by 39.0% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cameco by 12.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Cameco by 4.4% in the first quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 3.22. Cameco has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $56.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 103.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

