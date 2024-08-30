Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Birkenstock Put Options (NYSE:BIRK)

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 7,488 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 704% compared to the average volume of 931 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Birkenstock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Birkenstock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Birkenstock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

Birkenstock Stock Performance

BIRK stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Birkenstock has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $64.78.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $522.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Birkenstock will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Birkenstock by 377.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Birkenstock in the first quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Birkenstock by 358.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Birkenstock in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Birkenstock by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Birkenstock Company Profile

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

