Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of SoFi Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 310,097 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 44% compared to the typical daily volume of 214,914 call options.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $8.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

In related news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $134,515,694.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $181,057.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,921,285 shares of company stock valued at $135,057,462. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.