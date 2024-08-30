Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 82,258 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 36% compared to the average volume of 60,688 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,518. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,838 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,265 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $204.70 to $182.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $145.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.94.

Read Our Latest Report on MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Price Performance

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $132.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.31.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.48). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. The firm had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.