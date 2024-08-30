Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Clover Health Investments Call Options (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 28,694 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 57% compared to the average volume of 18,300 call options.
Clover Health Investments Price Performance
Shares of CLOV stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.10. Clover Health Investments has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.82.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $356.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
Clover Health Investments Company Profile
Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.
