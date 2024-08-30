StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CHNR opened at $0.58 on Friday. China Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $8.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96.
About China Natural Resources
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Natural Resources
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.